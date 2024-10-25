Maria Kanellis update

Oct 25, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Maria Kanellis underwent successful surgery to remove a mass on her adrenal gland and is in hospital recovering.

Her husband, Mike Bennett said that the surgery went well and she was spending the night at the hospital for observation but was supposed to be released today.

“My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much,” Bennett wrote.

Four months ago, Kanellis announced that she had a mass in her adrenal gland and diagnosis if it was cancerous or not would not be available until she undergoes surgery to remove it.

Kanellis is on her way out of AEW/ROH as her contract expires at the end of this month and the company did not respond to her questions if she was getting re-signed. She also said that she would be accepting interviews to discuss her time and treatment in AEW next month.

She has posted an update:

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sofia Castillo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal