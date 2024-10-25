Maria Kanellis update

Maria Kanellis underwent successful surgery to remove a mass on her adrenal gland and is in hospital recovering.

Her husband, Mike Bennett said that the surgery went well and she was spending the night at the hospital for observation but was supposed to be released today.

“My wife is a badass. Thank you to everyone who’s reached out. We love y’all so very much,” Bennett wrote.

Four months ago, Kanellis announced that she had a mass in her adrenal gland and diagnosis if it was cancerous or not would not be available until she undergoes surgery to remove it.

Kanellis is on her way out of AEW/ROH as her contract expires at the end of this month and the company did not respond to her questions if she was getting re-signed. She also said that she would be accepting interviews to discuss her time and treatment in AEW next month.

She has posted an update:

Hello all, I am still in the hospital. The surgery went well and my bloodwork looks good. We should have the biopsy results in 7-10 days to figure out exactly what the mass was. I like to call the mass Arnold. I may stay overnight one more night because I have nausea and a… pic.twitter.com/9gZXKntINU — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) October 25, 2024

