Lashley advocates for Omos, says he turned down a Mike Tyson fight

– Bobby Lashley says Omos is being misused in WWE and not getting the opportunities he deserves

“I think Omos should be back on WWE TV. Unfortunately, I don’t know. The way that things have changed, I don’t see him having that opportunity.

I hope that me saying that gives him that opportunity. But a lot of people haven’t had that opportunity, and a lot of people kind of went separate ways with them. So I don’t know what is going on right now.”

– Mike Tyson will be making his return to the squared circle on November 15th for a fight with Jake Paul.

Tyson, who is 58 years old, was last seen in a boxing ring when he faced off against Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition fight in November 2020.

While appearing during a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest, Lashley revealed that he was offered a fight with “Iron Mike.”

The former WWE Superstar said, “I was offered a Mike Tyson fight also. I was offered Mike Tyson several months back. I was like, ‘Hmm, that would be a good fight.’ People asked me the same question, ‘Can I beat Mike Tyson?’ I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah, I can beat Mike Tyson,’ but I would like to do the fight. That’s what it’s all about to me. As a competitor, as a fighter, I’m going to take a fight that comes my way. If it makes sense, I’ll do it.”

Lashley departed WWE over the summer and is expected to debut in AEW in the very near future.

