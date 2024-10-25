JBL teases a comeback, Schiavone says Samantha Irvin isn’t AEW bound

Oct 25, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

JBL says it’s time to make a comeback after feeling the best he has in decades.

– Tony Schiavone says Samantha Irvin is not coming to AEW because they already have someone better

“We already got the best ring announcer in the world with Justin Roberts. And Arkady Aura is a great ring announcer, who’s a great person as well and she’s doing a great job. Samantha Irvin ain’t coming here.”

Source: Tony Schiavone via What Happened When

