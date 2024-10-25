JBL teases a comeback, Schiavone says Samantha Irvin isn’t AEW bound

– JBL says it’s time to make a comeback after feeling the best he has in decades.

First time in a couple of decades, pain free and able to work out. Got stem cells from Integrated Pain Management in New Jersey-and my first workout, hard to believe I’m able to do things I couldn’t do for years. Comeback? Yeah, biggest since the resurrection. pic.twitter.com/vX7mQV8zcu — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) October 24, 2024

– Tony Schiavone says Samantha Irvin is not coming to AEW because they already have someone better

“We already got the best ring announcer in the world with Justin Roberts. And Arkady Aura is a great ring announcer, who’s a great person as well and she’s doing a great job. Samantha Irvin ain’t coming here.”

Source: Tony Schiavone via What Happened When

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

