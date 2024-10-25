Double Smackdown taping tonight from Brooklyn, New York

Fans attending tonight’s Smackdown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York will be sitting down for two shows as next week’s Smackdown is also being taped tonight.

WWE Superstars will be heading to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next week and unlike last year when Smackdown was held the night before live in Riyadh, this time it will be taped and instead, Raw will be taped on Sunday night in the same location as Crown Jewel.

Over 10,000 tickets have already been distributed for tonight’s broadcast, with both Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes in the house. WWE had a slow start for ticket sales at this particular location but sales picked up over the last two weeks mainly due to a discount offer.

Not much is advertised for Smackdown tonight apart from a face-to-face between champions Cody Rhodes and Gunther and match seven between Carmelo Hayes and Andrade.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

