10/25/24 AEW Rampage Results
– Rampage kicks off with Shane Taylor Promotions vs The Undisputed Kingdom vs Gates of Agony in a Triple Threat Match: The Undisputed Kingdom beat Shane Taylor Promotions & Gates of Agony in a Triple Threat Match
Roddy Strong calls the action as Undisputed Kingdom going to WORK!
– The Beast Mortos defeated Beef
– Anna Jay defeated Leila Grey
– Harley Cameron is not impressed by Thunder Rosa and says anything Rosa can do, she can do also
Harley Cameron may have had a bit of a rough week, but she's focused on getting payback on Thunder Rosa!
– Ricochet defeated Nick Wayne
After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes out and taunts him