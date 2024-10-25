10/25/24 AEW Rampage Results

– Rampage kicks off with Shane Taylor Promotions vs The Undisputed Kingdom vs Gates of Agony in a Triple Threat Match: The Undisputed Kingdom beat Shane Taylor Promotions & Gates of Agony in a Triple Threat Match

– The Beast Mortos defeated Beef

– Anna Jay defeated Leila Grey

– Harley Cameron is not impressed by Thunder Rosa and says anything Rosa can do, she can do also

Harley Cameron may have had a bit of a rough week, but she's focused on getting payback on Thunder Rosa! Watch #AEWRampage on TNT!@HarleyCameron_ | @ThunderRosa22 pic.twitter.com/6V9ALrzeNG — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 26, 2024

– Ricochet defeated Nick Wayne

After the match, Konosuke Takeshita comes out and taunts him

