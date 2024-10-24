Viewership for AEW Dynamite, Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced

Oct 24, 2024 - by James Walsh

– Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

– AEW Dynamite saw an increase in viewership on October 23.

According to Wrestlenomics, 637,000 viewers watched the show on Wednesday night, drawing a 0.19 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The viewership is up from last week’s episode when 633,000 viewers tuned in. The demo dropped from last week‘s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the same demographic.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sofia Castillo

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal