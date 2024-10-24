Viewership for AEW Dynamite, Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced
– Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced for this week’s AEW Collision.
This Saturday Night, 10/26
Cedar Rapids, IA
8pm ET / 7pm CT
Saturday Night #AEWCollision
Ricochet vs. Lio Rush
Ricochet vs Lio Rush for the first time in AEW
LIVE this Saturday on TNT
at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1XvHhP8u1j
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 25, 2024
– AEW Dynamite saw an increase in viewership on October 23.
According to Wrestlenomics, 637,000 viewers watched the show on Wednesday night, drawing a 0.19 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The viewership is up from last week’s episode when 633,000 viewers tuned in. The demo dropped from last week‘s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the same demographic.