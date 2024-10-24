Viewership for AEW Dynamite, Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced

– Ricochet vs. Lio Rush announced for this week’s AEW Collision.

This Saturday Night, 10/26

Cedar Rapids, IA

8pm ET / 7pm CT on @tntdrama

Saturday Night #AEWCollision Ricochet vs. Lio Rush 2 of wrestling’s greatest athletes collide Saturday:@KingRicochet vs @IamLioRush for the first time in AEW!

LIVE this Saturday on TNT

at 8pm ET/7pm CT! pic.twitter.com/1XvHhP8u1j — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 25, 2024

– AEW Dynamite saw an increase in viewership on October 23.

According to Wrestlenomics, 637,000 viewers watched the show on Wednesday night, drawing a 0.19 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic. The viewership is up from last week’s episode when 633,000 viewers tuned in. The demo dropped from last week‘s episode, which drew a 0.20 rating in the same demographic.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

