Video: Hardy Boys and Joe Hendry attend last night’s Pistons NBA game

– The Hardys and Joe Hendry were close to court side at the Pistons basketball game promoting Bound for Glory.

Hardy Boyz and Joe Hendry are in the BUILDING for Pistons vs Pacers pic.twitter.com/qRWfA4A2Jr — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) October 24, 2024

Courtside with The Hardys when @DetroitPistons played my song!

pic.twitter.com/1xPpJ9XHr4 — Joe Hendry (@joehendry) October 24, 2024

