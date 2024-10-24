Spoilers: AEW Rampage TV taping results

Prior to this week’s AEW Dynamite TV tapings, two matches were recorded for a future episode of ROH TV on HonorClub:

– The Dark Order defeated Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson.

– Satnam Singh defeated Colt Cabana.

Additionally, local wrestler Manny Lemons secured a victory over QT Marshall in a dark match between the Dynamite and Rampage TV tapings.

After Dynamite concluded, several exciting matches were taped for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage:

– Undisputed Kingdom triumphed over Gates of Agony and Shane Taylor Promotions in a three-way tag team match.

– Anna Jay emerged victorious against Leila Gray.

– The Beast Mortos overpowered Beef.

– Ricochet defeated Nick Wayne. After the match, Konosuke Takeshita appeared on stage for an intense stare down.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

