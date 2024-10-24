PROGRESS Wrestling and DEFY Announce New Streaming Deal with TrillerTV

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

October 24, 2024 – PROGRESS Wrestling and DEFY Wrestling, two of the world’s premier independent wrestling promotions, are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with TrillerTV (formerly known as FITE) to stream their next seven events LIVE on the TrillerTV+ global subscription service.

This strategic collaboration will allow wrestling fans worldwide to experience live, cutting-edge British and American independent wrestling action, starting with PROGRESS’s highly anticipated event, Chapter 172: WEREWOLVES OF LONDON on Sunday, October 27th.

The link to that show on TrillerTV+ can be found here: https://www.trillertv.com/watch/chapter-172-werewolves-of-london/2pfsa/

This marks the beginning of a series of joint streaming shows, showcasing PROGRESS and DEFY’s unique blend of high-octane wrestling from both sides of the Atlantic.

PROGRESS Wrestling & DEFY Wrestling, two of the world's premier independent wrestling promotions, are thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with TrillerTV (formerly FITE) to stream their next 7 events LIVE on the TrillerTV+ global subscription service pic.twitter.com/pwCB8QumIH — TrillerTV (@FiteTV) October 24, 2024

