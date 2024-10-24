Match announced for 11/6 Dynamite, AEW injury, Carlito follow up note

Oct 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– According to Lucha Blog, Hologram might be out of action for an extended time, as he was injured in his match with The Beast Mortos at AEW ‘WrestleDream’.

– Penelope Ford vs. Jamie Hayter in Ford’s first match back in 2 years set for AEW Dynamite in 2 weeks.

– Both Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane reportedly didn’t have a problem with Carlito saying the line.

“They saw it as him playing an idiot and that was that.”

Source: Bryan Alverez

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Elizabeth

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal