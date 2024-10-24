Location announced for WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE Elimination Chamber is now scheduled to take place in Toronto in 2025.

The event will take place at the Scotiabank Arena.

This comes after it was reported that WWE was interested in holding the event in the UK in either Manchester or Birmingham.

According to a new report from WrestleVotes, plans unfortunately fell through between WWE and the UK to host the event and things cooled off on both sides leading to the move to Toronto.

However, it was noted that there is still interest in bringing a future PLE to the area down the line.

