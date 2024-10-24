Janel Grant’s attorney issues statement on lawsuit by former WWE ring boys

As previously reported, a lawsuit was filed earlier today against former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, former executive Linda McMahon, WWE, and parent company TKO Group Holdings. The lawsuit was filed by several anonymous former WWE ring crew workers, alleging sexual abuse by former WWE employees, which the McMahons knew about and failed to stop. Ann Callis, the attorney of former WWE employee Janel Grant, has since issued a statement on the allegations, which you can read below (via Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston):

“The allegations in the ‘ring boys’ lawsuit against WWE are deeply troubling. Vince McMahon made sexual abuse and human trafficking a hallmark of WWE’s culture for decades. Survivors like Janel Grant and other former WWE employees deserve their day in court. All former WWE employees who experienced sexual abuse and harassment should be allowed to tell the truth by having their non-disclosure agreements waived. Ms. Grant stands by all WWE survivors and believes that Mr. McMahon, WWE, and all involved parties must be held accountable.”

As noted, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, former WWE executive John Laurinaitis, and WWE earlier this year, claiming McMahon and Laurinaitis committed acts of sexual assault and trafficking against her. The lawsuit is currently undergoing a six-month pause, pending the completion of a federal investigation into McMahon.

