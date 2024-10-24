Drew Gulak alludes to his past during a new promo

Drew Gulak alludes to his past during a promo directed at Masha Slamovich.

In a newly released video by Beyond Wrestling, Gulak asks Masha, “At any time, did I ever make you feel uncomfortable in the locker room?” to which she responds, “No.” He follows up with, “At any time, did you feel I was a danger in the locker room?” Masha again responds, “No.”

Gulak then says, “Well, you should have,” before kicking her in the stomach and hitting a power slam.

For those that remember, Drew Gulak was fired from the WWE for a backstage incident with Ronda Rousey.

Drew Gulak turned his sexual assault allegations into an angle… "Did I ever in any way make you feel uncomfortable? At anytime did you feel I was a danger in the locker room?"

pic.twitter.com/S8jqKWrO23 — AIR (@AIRGold_) October 22, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

