Drew Gulak alludes to his past during a new promo

Oct 24, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Drew Gulak alludes to his past during a promo directed at Masha Slamovich.

In a newly released video by Beyond Wrestling, Gulak asks Masha, “At any time, did I ever make you feel uncomfortable in the locker room?” to which she responds, “No.” He follows up with, “At any time, did you feel I was a danger in the locker room?” Masha again responds, “No.”

Gulak then says, “Well, you should have,” before kicking her in the stomach and hitting a power slam.

For those that remember, Drew Gulak was fired from the WWE for a backstage incident with Ronda Rousey.

