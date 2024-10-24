Bobby Lashley: “I can’t wait to jump back out there”

Bobby Lashley recently teased his future plans, noting he has “offers on the table” not only in pro wrestling but also MMA and boxing. Lashley is currently a free agent, having exited WWE in August, and while many reports have said he’s expected to go to AEW he recently teased plenty of options. He spoke during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing and said that he had “offers on the table” in various fields, though he noted that he would want to focus on either wrestling or MMA and not do both. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his future prospects: “I have a few wrestling offers on the table. I have a few boxing matches, MMA matches, a lot of stuff on the table.”

On a potential return to TNA: “A feud with Nic [Nemeth] would actually be pretty cool. I know he’s running the show over there. I also talk with Moose, he’s a good friend of mine. Phenomenal wrestler. That’s a feud I really haven’t been able to jump into. I see Lio over at AEW with MVP and Shelton. That’s also a good opportunity.”

On his plans: “I have a lot more left in the tank. I can’t wait to jump back out there. I had a little boo boo, so I took time to fix myself. I’m feeling good right now. I’ve been working out hard. I think the next few weeks we should see something, something pop off. It’s time to put pen to paper and give back to these fans.”





Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

