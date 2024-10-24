Becky Lynch to appear at Vulture Festival next month
“The Man” Becky Lynch is coming around at Vulture Festival next month on Sunday, November 17.
The former champion, using her WWE name, will be part of a conversation titled “Becky Lynch Disarms Us,” a takeoff of her finishing move.
The preview reads, “WWE Superstar, trailblazer, and New York Times best-selling author Rebecca Quin will join us for a conversation about her recent memoir Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl. We’ll look back on her legendary career — from her early days grinding on the road to being in the first ever women’s match to main event WrestleMania — and just maybe get a glimpse at what The Man has in store for us next.”
Lynch exited WWE on June 1 of this year after her contract expired and opted not to re-sign. It’s the first time since 2013 that she is not part of WWE.
