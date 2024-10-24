10/24/24 TNA Impact Results

– AJ Francis gets the victory, earning the No. 20 spot in the call your shot gauntlet, over Sami Callahan, Laredo Kid, Jake Something, and Jason Notch by pinning Frankie Kazarian, who will now enter the gauntlet at number one.

– The Launch Party by Elegance is ruined, as Ash by Elegance and Heather Reckless are dunked simultaneously into bowls of ultraviolet punch by Xia Brookside and the returning, Brinley Reece.

– Josh Alexander defeated Johnathan Gresham

After the match, The Northern Armor attacks Gresham, but Steve Maclin rushes into the ring with a metal folding chair.

The Northern Armory then gang up on Maclin and ziptie Maclin’s hands behind his back before security shows up. Alexander continues to attack Maclin, but Maclin still smiles defiantly, even as Alexander is about to hit him with the chair.

Cody Deaner, Ace Steel and Sami Callihan then show up, and The Northern Armory walk off.

– Wendy Choo picks up the victory over Jody Threat, after a cheap shot from her partner Rosemary when the referee’s back was turned.

– Ash & Heather by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside & Brinley Reece added to Countdown to Bound for Glory.

– ABC & The Hardys defeated The System

After the match, The System attacked them both until Mike Santana made the save, The System also beat Santana up as the numbers game was too much.

– And as always…contract signings never go smoothly.

Santino Marella hits a Corba on Frankie Kazarian.

Joe Hendry, Nic Nemeth, Masha Slamovich & Jordynne Grace all stare down to end TNA.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

