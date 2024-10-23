WrestleMania 41: The most expensive WWE event ever in history

WrestleMania 41 tickets went on pre-sale earlier today to extravagant prices, making this WrestleMania the most-expensive event ever in WWE history.

Service fees for each ticket were the amount of a regular ticket, with well over $300 in fees for regular tickets. There was a service fee, facility charge, order processing fee, and the Las Vegas Live Entertainment Tax, which is another 9% of the total price.

Tickets in the rafters were going for $1,000 each, something which drew ire from fans.

“For two nosebleed 2-day tickets for WrestleMania. This is insane,” said one user on X, showing a total of $2,344.74. That included $447.50 in service fees and $156.24 in taxes.

“Ticket fees really should not be the amount of another ticket,” said another one, with $1,200 per ticket amounting to $3,261.14 including taxes for two. $839 of that amount were all taxes and fees.

“Worse seats than last year that I paid $1500 total last year,” said another. “The @wwe is greedy.”

A photo posted on X showed six tickets for a total of $8,964.92, with $2,370 of which were taxes and fees.

Tickets went on pre-sale at 1PM ET using the code MANIA on Ticketmaster.com.

