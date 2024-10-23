Video: 10/23/24 WWE Speed Result
Bron Breakker defeated Cruz Del Toro in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament
Breakker faces Sheamus in the Semi Finals
Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights takes place next week