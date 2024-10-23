Video: 10/23/24 WWE Speed Result

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Bron Breakker defeated Cruz Del Toro in the Men’s WWE Speed Title tournament

Breakker faces Sheamus in the Semi Finals

Dragon Lee vs. Tavion Heights takes place next week

