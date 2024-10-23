NWA title changes

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– The It Girls defeated The King Bees to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.

– The Country Gentlemen defeated The Slimeballz, Daisy Kill & Talos, and The Fixers to capture the NWA United States Tag Team Championships.

