NWA title changes
– The It Girls defeated The King Bees to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Congratulations to The It Girls!
The NEW NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions!
— NWA (@nwa) October 23, 2024
On this #NWA76 edition of #NWAPowerrr, @charityking_/@dannibeeokc defends their tag titles against @ellaenvypro/@perfectknockout!
Daisy Kill & @jack_talos put the US Tag Titles on the line against @slimeballsage/@SlimetimeTommy, @AjCazana/@cazanakc, @WreckingBall75/Jay Bradley! pic.twitter.com/vRe3GghG6H
— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2024
– The Country Gentlemen defeated The Slimeballz, Daisy Kill & Talos, and The Fixers to capture the NWA United States Tag Team Championships.
Congratulations to The Country Gentlemen, the NEW NWA United States Tag Team Champions!
They did it 'By The Book.'
— NWA (@nwa) October 22, 2024