Matches announced for Fright Night Dynamite

Announced for Fright Night Dynamite …

– Kamille vs Kris Statlander

– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher

– Swerve Strickland vs Shelton Benjamin

– Adam Cole vs Buddy Matthews

Next Wednesday, 10/30

Cleveland, OH

Fright Night #AEWDynamite

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT

After the challenge was made tonight, Adam Cole will return to the ring vs Buddy Matthews for the first time EVER next Wednesday at Fright Night Dynamite!

