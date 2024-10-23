Matches announced for Fright Night Dynamite
Announced for Fright Night Dynamite …
– Kamille vs Kris Statlander
– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher
– Swerve Strickland vs Shelton Benjamin
– Adam Cole vs Buddy Matthews
Next Wednesday, 10/30
Cleveland, OH
Fright Night #AEWDynamite
TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@AdamColePro vs @SNM_Buddy
After the challenge was made tonight on @TBSNetwork, Adam Cole will return to the ring vs Buddy Matthews for the first time EVER next Wednesday at Fright Night Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/nu1oCahfdH
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 24, 2024