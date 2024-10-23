Matches announced for Fright Night Dynamite

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Announced for Fright Night Dynamite …

– Kamille vs Kris Statlander

– Will Ospreay vs Kyle Fletcher

– Swerve Strickland vs Shelton Benjamin

– Adam Cole vs Buddy Matthews

