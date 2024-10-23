Jordynne Grace could jump to WWE in 2025, Lashley on Hurt Business not reuniting in WWE

– During a recent Fightful Select Q&A, Sean Ross Sapp provided new insight into Grace’s situation. Initially under contract with TNA until the spring or summer of 2025, it appears her deal has been amended to expire in January 2025.

Sapp hinted at the growing belief that Grace may jump to WWE once her contract ends, saying, “You can guess where a lot of people think she’s going to go in January. She has posted that she has stopped doing her exclusive content… WWE clearly likes her. That leads to a natural conclusion that a lot of people expect her to go there.

– Bobby Lashley comments on Hurt Business not reuniting in WWE.

“It was kind of a spit in the face. We were never in front of a live crowd. During the pandemic, a lot of guys sat at home, ‘I’m not going to do this or that’ and it was us saying, ‘It’s work. We’re going.’ We did everything. We were on half the show most the time. We came out of the pandemic and people started resurfacing, ‘Oh, I’m ready to work.’ What about the guys who were putting the time in during this dangerous time? We got overlooked. That was a little bit of a spit in the face. I think we could have come back and done some big things together. They just didn’t want us. Different strokes for different folks. Different people like different things. When the regime changed, the regime wasn’t too high on me at all.”

(K&S WrestleFest)

