Battle of the Belts viewership, update on AEW’s Continental Classic

– Mark Briscoe tells Foundation Radio that the Continental Classic will begin on the November 27th episode of AEW DYNAMITE

“Continental Classic season is coming up. Thanksgiving Eve, that’s the start of the Continental Classic. With Okada being the current Continental Champion, he’s the focal point. He’s the target.”

– The AEW Battle of the Belts XII special event that followed AEW Collision at 10/9c on TNT this past Saturday night, October 19th, drew the lowest viewership in the 12-show history of the series.

AEW BOTB XII drew 304,000 viewers on 10/19, for the show that emanated from Stockton, California.

