Anna Jay headed to Boston, title match set for NXT Halloween Havoc

– Just announced:

Nov. 8th at #njpw Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Boston ⭐️ Hazuki & Koguma, winners of last weekend’s 8-woman battle royale will square off against ROH’s Trish Adora & #AEW’s Anna Jay! ⭐️ Who will be next to challenge for the STRONG Women’s title? https://t.co/ZyRDxI2UH3 pic.twitter.com/hdx4KP0jaH — We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2024

– Kelani Jordan vs. a member of The Fatal Influence for the NXT Women’s North American Title is made official for NXT Halloween Havoc.

EXCLUSIVE: NXT Women’s North American Champion @kelani_wwe is determined to overcome Fatal Influence at #HalloweenHavoc regardless of the stipulation. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/rmbydazslO — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

