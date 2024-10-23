Anna Jay headed to Boston, title match set for NXT Halloween Havoc

Oct 23, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Just announced:

– Kelani Jordan vs. a member of The Fatal Influence for the NXT Women’s North American Title is made official for NXT Halloween Havoc.

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Sam Street

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal