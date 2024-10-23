Anna Jay headed to Boston, title match set for NXT Halloween Havoc
– Just announced:
Nov. 8th at #njpw Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Boston
⭐️ Hazuki & Koguma, winners of last weekend’s 8-woman battle royale will square off against ROH’s Trish Adora & #AEW’s Anna Jay!
⭐️ Who will be next to challenge for the STRONG Women's title?
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2024
– Kelani Jordan vs. a member of The Fatal Influence for the NXT Women’s North American Title is made official for NXT Halloween Havoc.
EXCLUSIVE: NXT Women's North American Champion @kelani_wwe is determined to overcome Fatal Influence at #HalloweenHavoc regardless of the stipulation. #WWENXT
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2024