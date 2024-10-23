Ambulance Match announced for Halloween Havoc, Cole Custer on his NXT experience

– On NXT tonight, Andre Chase challenged Ridge Holland to an Ambulance Match at NXT Halloween Havoc.

EXCLUSIVE: @NASCAR_Xfinity Series Champion @ColeCuster loved his NXT experience and can’t wait to represent the brand during all of his races.@NASCAR #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/UCJEEQM3gD — WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2024

– NASCAR driver Cole Custer comments on his time at NXT tonight and says he looks forward to returning:

“Man, it’s been awesome. Getting to know Hank and Tank, and getting to do everything involved here. I mean, those guys are so incredible, how they’re flying around the ring, and just learning everything today was just absolutely insane. So it was awesome to have this collaboration.

“We race in Homestead-Miami this weekend and we have NXT on the car, got Trick Williams on the hood, so it’s a really cool collaboration with CW and NXT, and really I’m looking forward to coming back because this has been an unreal experience.”

