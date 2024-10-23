Adam Cole had to get a bone donated from a dead body installed in his foot after his Grandslam injury:

“The first piece of news that I heard was, your ankle is way worse than we anticipated. You have to get another surgery in seven days. So, not only did I have to get double the amount of screws in my ankle, but also, I had to get someone else’s bone put into my ankle because the bone piece within my ankle just completely disintegrated. . . Incredibly thankful to [the donor] and the family,” – Cole

The cadaver bone was put in place during Cole’s second surgery in lieu of using a metal plate, which can limit the recipient’s range of motion. A silver lining to suffering a more significant injury.

source: SI

