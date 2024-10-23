10/21/24 WWE Raw Viewership

Raw this week had the best number since switching to two hours, drawing 1,580,000 viewers, up 40,000 viewers from the previous week. The show has remained in the 1.5 million average for the past month.

Raw started with 1,610,000 viewers and then decreased to 1,550,000 viewers in the second hour. It faced an NFL game airing on ABC and ESPN which did 16 million viewers in total.

Raw was #3 and #4 in the top 50 cable chart for the night among the 18-49 demo with 0.51 rating across both hours, putting it #3 overall on cable TV and #5 in all of television. It was up 0.07 from last week’s number and the best one since August 26.

(Ratings credit: Programming Insider)

Click here for the 2024 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

