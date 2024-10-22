Video: Lilian Garcia confirms she is back

Lillian Garcia confirms she is back full time with WWE and wishes Samantha Irvin good luck in her music career.

Lilian Garcia has posted a video on Instagram thanking everyone after her return to WWE after 8 years. She also confirmed that she's back as the full-time announcer for RAW. The OG GOAT is back. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/T6OwJj1gkL — EliteRockerz (@EliteClubS0B) October 22, 2024

Garcia returned to WWE last night on Raw to fill the void that Samantha Irvin left after her exit, reclaiming her spot as the Raw ring announcer.

It’s been eight years since Garcia has been full-time with WWE and she was really nervous in her return, something she acknowledged in a post on Instagram after the show.

“And my goodness, when my music hit and I got introduced, the cheers and the applause and the roar that you gave me tonight — thank you,” she said. “Thank you for that, because I was nervous. I was so nervous. I could even tell when I started announcing that I was nervous, but it is all worth it.”

She said that coming back to see everyone, her friends, WWE Superstars, and reuniting with crew makes her really excited and while she doesn’t know where this will all lead to, she’s strapping on her seat belt for the wild ride.

Before closing, Garcia had some words for Samantha Irvin, calling her an extraordinary talent and unbelievable.

“I know it could not have been easy to walk away from here, but I wish you all the success in your music career,” she said. “I know you’re going to kill it. You’re going to kill it.”

Garcia ended her post saying that she’s “back home.”

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

