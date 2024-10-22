Smackdown and Rampage viewerships

– Rampage on Friday drew 234,000 viewers, down 19,000 viewers from the previous week. In the 18-49 demo, the show had a 0.06 rating down 0.03 from last week and the lowest of 2024 so far. It ranked #21 on the top 50 cable chart for the night.

– Smackdown this past Friday drew just 1,378,000 viewers, down 274,000 viewers from the prior week, making this the least-watched Smackdown on USA Network so far. The show had a 0.42 rating in 18-49, down 0.07 from the prior week. Smackdown was #3 on cable TV among tougher competition from the MLB Playoffs and college football.

