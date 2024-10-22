Samantha Irvin and Brock Lesnar notes

Oct 22, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Photo Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that WWE sources made it clear they are on good terms with Samantha Irvin and would not rule out her making cameo appearances down the line if it served both sides.

Booker T says he’s ready for Brock Lesnar to return to WWE and it could be coming soon

“A lot of people I’m sure have thought they may not see Brock Lesnar anymore after this hiatus from WWE since he’s been gone for quite some time, and no one’s said anything.

I’m sure if some words are being dropped on commentary and promos because, there might be some plans in the work. Brock Lesnar would be a huge game-changer.”

source: Booker T via HOF Podcast

