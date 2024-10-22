Rollins vs. Reed official for Crown Jewel

WWE release:

“Seth “Freakin” Rollins will go head-to-head with “Big” Bronson Reed at WWE Crown Jewel.

“The monstrous Reed made a powerful statement at the expense of Rollins when he attacked The Visionary out of nowhere with six earth-shattering Tsunamis on the Raw after SummerSlam.

“After being on the shelf for two months, Rollins reemerged looking for payback and Stomped Reed onto the steel ring steps to cost him his Last Monster Standing Match against Braun Strowman.

“The two Superstars eventually engaged in a series of chaotic brawls, resulting in an irate Raw General Manager Adam Pearce making the match for WWE Crown Jewel.

“Don’t miss WWE Crown Jewel, streaming live Saturday, Nov. 2, at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.”

