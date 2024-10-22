NXT Report, 10/22/24

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from WWE, NXT. Tonight is the go home show before Halloween Havok. Coverage begins at 8pm with Vic Joseph and Booker T on the call.

Announced Card:

Match 1. Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane (Damage Control) vs. Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson (representing Meta-Four)

Jakara and Iyo start off. Iyo reminds the NXT crowd why she was a favorite with handsprings and dropkicks. Kairi and Lash tag in, but the former tag champs in WWE double Legend. Sane works over Jackson in the corner, but Jakara slips away eventually and rams Kairi’s head into her turnbuckle. Legend tags in and double chokes Sane, but Kairi reverses it and locks on an assisted crucifix. Legend overpowers them both. She sidewalk slams Sane. Sane rings her neck on the apron and locks on a sleeper. Legend stands out and hair whips Sane. Sane scissors Legend to the floor. Iyo tosses Jakara and Sane dives on Legend. Iyo then moonsaults Meta-Four on the floor. We go to break. Sky is in control on Jakara as we return. Sane tags in and works over Jakara. Legend tries to make the save but is kick ed the face. Sane goes to the top and throws a forearm on Jackson for a two count. Iyo tags in and and they double Jackson, Legend makes the save. Sky double knees Jackson. She goes to the top, but misses a moonsault. Legend pump kicks her and backbreakers Sane. Piper Niven and Chelsea Green jump everyone. They take out both teams. They stand tall after the match ends in No Contest.

Hank and Tank have a segment with a NASCAR driver. This is broken up OTM. This happened outside prior to the show.

Ashante is shown flirting with Carmen Petrovic at the gym.

Match 2. Jaida Parker (with OTM) VS Tatum Paxley

Paxley outsmarts Jaida for a few rollups and then a rolling scissor mid ring. She then dropkicks the dizzy Parker. Paxley gets after trying to dive on Parker in the corner. Parker slams Paxley and lays in the boots. She then reverse suplexes her for 2. Lola Vice is shown watching backstage. Parker is rolled up for a two count. Paxley then face plants Parker into her knee. Paxley racks and slams Parker for two. She then misses a kick to the head. Parker hips Paxley in the face twice and gets the pin.

Winner, Jaida Parker

Lola Vice comes out and has to be separated from Parker. Wendy Choo sneaks behind Paxley and puts her in a giant traveling case and wheels her off.

Lexis King confronts NQCC backstage and Heritage Cup Champ, Charlie Dempsey in particular. King is trying to prove he has changed his ways. He compliments Dempsey. They talk about stepping out of their fathers shadow. Dempsey agrees to the match. NQCC tells him he needs a corner man. King ponders that thought.

Axiom and Frazier have a backstage altercation with Je’Von Evans. Wes Lee picks on Evans next and Cedric Alexander had to hold his partner back.

Halloween Havok is hyped.

Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer have a pre taped segment. Then we see where a member, Rizzo of The Family was attacked backstage.

Match 3. Oba Femi vs. Luca Crusifino (with The Family, The Underboss)

Oba tries to intimidate Luca, but Luca stands out well from the start. Femi eventually catches Luca and shoulder breakers him. Femi then goes to knees, forearms and slams. Femi then lariats Luca and locks on a form of the sleeper. Luca knees Femi over his head. He then neck breakers Femi. Luca lands a lawbreaker, but Femi catches him diving to the floor. Femi slams Luca and a Fall From Grace. It is over.

Winner by pinfall, Oba Femi

Femi takes out the Underboss and gets a table. Tony D’Angelo, after taking care of Rizzo in the back, runs in to make the save. Femi gets to him though first. He then zip ties Tony to the turnbuckle. He then beats on him. Femi then puts The Underboss threw the table. Femi grabs some ladders and sets it up. He powerbombs Luca onto the ladder. Luca hit so hard, the ladders broke. Tony is stuck watching.

Zaria will make her debut at Halloween Havok.

We get a Chase U vignette. Andre Chase wants revenge on Ridge Holland. They will meet in an Ambulance Match at Havok.

Ethan Page comes out in street clothes to meet Trick Williams, The NXT Champ.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

