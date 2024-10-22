NXT at 2300 Arena tickets quickly sell out

Tickets for NXT at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as ECW Arena, for November 6 went on sale earlier today.

In a heartbeat, all tickets were gone except for a handful of tickets, with the most expensive ones being ringside VIP for $550 each. Prices were $75, $175, $250, and $550.

Each VIP ticket sold came with a pre-event meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend Bubba Ray Dudley, a commemorative chair, and exclusive merchandise.

The November 6 episode of NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on its regular night as NXT was moved due to the U.S. presidential election the night before.

The legendary ECW Arena in Philadelphia has seen it all in its storied history … Now it's #WWENXT's turn to write the next chapter. Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/zJz0bXH5sE! pic.twitter.com/04gPW9KRq2 — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) October 22, 2024

