NXT at 2300 Arena tickets quickly sell out

Oct 22, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Tickets for NXT at the 2300 Arena, formerly known as ECW Arena, for November 6 went on sale earlier today.

In a heartbeat, all tickets were gone except for a handful of tickets, with the most expensive ones being ringside VIP for $550 each. Prices were $75, $175, $250, and $550.

Each VIP ticket sold came with a pre-event meet and greet with WWE Hall of Famer and ECW legend Bubba Ray Dudley, a commemorative chair, and exclusive merchandise.

The November 6 episode of NXT will go head-to-head with AEW Dynamite on its regular night as NXT was moved due to the U.S. presidential election the night before.

