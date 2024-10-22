Lilian Garcia returns to WWE as Raw ring announcer

Prior to tonight’s edition of WWE RAW, ring announcer Samantha Irvin wrote that she was leaving WWE. During the RAW broadcast, it was confirmed that Samantha had departed the company. Lilian Gracia then was introduced to fans and she provided the announcements for New Day vs. Authors of Pain.

According to Twitter/X account @WRKDWrestling, Lilian is back as a full time announcer for WWE. Lilian had been spotted at the arena during the afternoon which led to speculation that she was replacing Samantha.

