JR clarifies his Mercedes remarks, Bo Dallas on how The Wyatt Sicks members were selected

– Jim Ross Elaborates His Remarks On Mercedes Moné …

Ross critiqued Mone’s character, saying there was no connection between her and the fans.

Speaking on the Grilling JR podcast, Ross said the following, “…no disrespect meant to her. It’s all depending on how you’re booked and who you’re working with and the scenario, the storyline, and I think she’s been short of storyline… I’m a big fan of her work, it’s just she could be even more effective.”

Source: Grilling JR Podcast

– Bo Dallas says Bray Wyatt personally choose each member of The Wyatt Sicks to carry on his legacy in WWE

“Everything that’s going on up to this date and then going forward, if it’s not Windham’s idea, it has a piece of Windham’s idea in it. He wanted to work with them. He hand-picked each one of The Wyatt Sicks for reasons almost unknown to me. It’s like he just saw something and felt something in them.”

Source: Bo Dallas via USA Today

