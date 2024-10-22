Jimmy Jacobs to tour with Canadian Wrestling Elite

Canadian Wrestling Elite has announced that Jimmy Jacobs is set to tour with the promotion in January. Jacobs left AEW earlier this month.

It came to great surprise to the world of professional wrestling over the past week when word broke that “The Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs had officially handed in his resignation to All Elite Wrestling, ending his backstage position with the global organization.

With lots of speculation on what Jimmy Jacobs’ future is in professional wrestling, Canadian Wrestling’s Elite is both proud and excited to announce his immediate future will involve a return to CWE action!

The independent wrestling legend first began appearing regularly in CWE in 2010 and has appeared throughout, before, and after tenures in World Wrestling Entertainment Ring Of Honor, TNA Wrestling, and now All Elite Wrestling.

As a forever member of the CWE family, the 5x Ring Of Honor World Tag Team Champion also has both the CWE Championship and the CWE Canadian Unified Jr. Heavyweight Championship on his decorated and iconic independent wrestling resume.

Appearing periodically over the last few years as his TNA and AEW scheduled allowed, Jimmy Jacobs will officially return for his first full tour from start to end when he competes on ALL 9 events across Ontario on the Rage In The Cage: 16th Anniversary Tour!

Welcome home Jimmy Jacobs!

See “The Zombie Princess” Jimmy Jacobs on the following events:

Sunday January 5th- Elliot Lake, ON

Monday January 6th- Sudbury, ON

Tuesday January 7th- Sturgeon Falls, ON

Wednesday January 8th- Manitoulin Island, ON

Thursday Jan 9th- Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Friday January 10th- Marathon, ON

Saturday January 11th- Thunder Bay, ON

Sunday January 12th- Fort Frances, ON

Monday January 13th- Dryden, ON

