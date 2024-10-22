Bret Hart: “Nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does”

In an interview with Casual Conversations (via Fightful), Bret Hart spoke highly of Rey Mysterio and said that he’s someone he would wrestle today if he were able. The two never had a match together during their time in WCW, although they did team up in WWE back in 2010.

Hart said:

“If I could pick one guy, it would be Rey Mysterio. I always forget Rey Mysterio, but I think Rey Mysterio is one of the greatest wrestlers of all time. He’s right up there as the best there is, best there was, best there ever will be. He’s really good. He’s really special. Nobody can do what Rey Mysterio does.“

