Allie Katch would like return to TNA

Allie Katch Says She Would Return To TNA Wrestling Full Time ..

Katch cited the backstage vibes as one of the reasons why she would return to the promotion.

Speaking on a K&S WrestleFest Virtual Signing live stream, Katch said the following:

“I would love to be with TNA full-time. I love the locker room. I love how they treat everybody. I think the women’s division is, like, always top-tier. Even me. I wasn’t signed there. I was just coming in to do the one-off matches, but they treated me like I was a part of them, and I was like, ‘I love this.'”

Source: K&S WrestleFest virtual signing

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

