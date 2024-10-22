Alicia Fox comments on her upcoming match with Jordynne Grace

Oct 22, 2024 - by James Walsh

Former WWE star Alicia Fox, aka Vix Crow, will take on Jordynne Grace at Title Match Network’s Ladies Night Out 14 event.

While speaking to Scott Johnson of the Going Ringside podcast (per Fightful), Crow discussed the bout.

“So, I have this match, December 1st against Jordynne Grace. She’s a new up-and-coming generation superstar. During the pandemic, I watched a lot of TNA, I watched a lot of wrestling. Seeing Jordynne Grace have that young baby face and then seeing her develop into a superstar. I mean, she’s made so many appearances on WWE. We talked about this a few months ago, there’s a lot of logistics that go on and then scheduling and then, you know, if someone’s going to the moon, you don’t want to just pause that.”

