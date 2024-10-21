WWE confirms NXT date at the former ECW Arena

Oct 21, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– WWE has confirmed that the November 6 edition of NXT will be held at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia on November 6!

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow, October 22.

