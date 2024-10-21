WWE confirms NXT date at the former ECW Arena

– WWE has confirmed that the November 6 edition of NXT will be held at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia on November 6!

Tickets for the show go on sale tomorrow, October 22.

WWE today announced #WWENXT will take place on Wednesday, November 6 from the 2300 Arena – formerly the ECW Arena – in Philadelphia! Tickets will go on sale tomorrow, October 22 at 12pm ET/9am PT via https://t.co/vXSlSXkoPd! MORE INFO: https://t.co/k1xcsnJQ6w pic.twitter.com/AmEYpC53m9 — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 21, 2024

