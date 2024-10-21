Sammy Guevara cleared, returning on AEW Dynamite

Oct 21, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Sammy Guevara has been cleared to compete after suffering a concussion during the ROH TV tapings earlier this month.

A video hyping his return aired on Collision, saying that the only way he can reach his destiny is to beat the best, and one of the best had a great debut last week: Shelton Benjamin.

“He’s a man I’ve watched since I was a kid. So I went to Tony Khan personally and asked for this match,” Guevara said in the video. “So this Wednesday, for the first time ever live on Dynamite, it’s Shelton Benjamin vs Sammy Guevara.”

The current ROH Tag Team title holder was stretchered out after his taped match against Serpentico when a mistimed spot led to Serpentico landing on Guevara’s face, knocking him out.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Steph De Lander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal