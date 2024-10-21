Sammy Guevara cleared, returning on AEW Dynamite

Sammy Guevara has been cleared to compete after suffering a concussion during the ROH TV tapings earlier this month.

A video hyping his return aired on Collision, saying that the only way he can reach his destiny is to beat the best, and one of the best had a great debut last week: Shelton Benjamin.

“He’s a man I’ve watched since I was a kid. So I went to Tony Khan personally and asked for this match,” Guevara said in the video. “So this Wednesday, for the first time ever live on Dynamite, it’s Shelton Benjamin vs Sammy Guevara.”

The current ROH Tag Team title holder was stretchered out after his taped match against Serpentico when a mistimed spot led to Serpentico landing on Guevara’s face, knocking him out.

.@sammyguevara and @Sheltyb803 stand across from one another on #AEWDynamite! Don't miss this first-time meeting when we are LIVE at 8/7c WEDNESDAY on TBS pic.twitter.com/RrFiFI4FSO — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 20, 2024

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

