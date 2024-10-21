Ricochet makes surprise appearance at MLP’s Forged In Excellence event

Ricochet made a surprise appearance during yesterday’s Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling’s Forged In Excellence second event, coming after AEW International champion Konosuke Takeshita.

Takeshita successfully defended his title against TNA’s Josh Alexander during the show and following the match, the champion continued his beatdown on Alexander along with his manager Don Callis.

Ricochet’s music then hit the speakers and he came down the ring and took out Takeshita with two high-flying moves as Callis bolted out.

The former NXT champion then held up the AEW International title, making his intentions clear.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

