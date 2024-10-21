Nash says Triple H would have walked had Vince not stepped down, plus Riddle and The Rock notes
– Kevin Nash feels Triple H would have walked from WWE had Vince McMahon not stepped down:
“I think at that point if it wouldn’t have went the way it did, I think Paul would have walked. Steph already had. I mean, we never had the conversation, but I know Paul.”
– MLW has announced Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki signed for Chicago, November 9
Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki on Nov. 9 in Chicago
– The Rock posted:
