Nash says Triple H would have walked had Vince not stepped down, plus Riddle and The Rock notes

– Kevin Nash feels Triple H would have walked from WWE had Vince McMahon not stepped down:

“I think at that point if it wouldn’t have went the way it did, I think Paul would have walked. Steph already had. I mean, we never had the conversation, but I know Paul.”

Source: Kliq This

– MLW has announced Matt Riddle vs. Minoru Suzuki signed for Chicago, November 9

– The Rock posted:

