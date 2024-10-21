Kevin Owens and Samantha Irvin updates

– Fightful reports they’ve asked sources within AEW about the potential of them bringing Samantha Irvin into the company, but didn’t get answers before press time. However, numerous sources Fightful spoke to in both WWE and AEW said that they would be shocked if an attempt wasn’t made.

Upon Samantha Irvin's #WWE departure announcement, I was told that Lilian Garcia will be doing announcing duties on #WWERaw tonight, but nothing has been confirmed yet on a permanent announcer. pic.twitter.com/RnUUj0Zdw8 — Dr. Chris Featherstone, Ph.D. (@chrisprolific) October 21, 2024

– Dave Meltzer provided an update on Kevin Owens’ contract status, shedding light on the conflicting stories circulating within the wrestling world.

Meltzer noted that multiple sources have indicated Owens may have already signed a new deal with WWE, but these reports remain unconfirmed. According to Meltzer, “There are reports that he’s close to signing or hasn’t signed and could go to AEW in January when his deal is up. I do know that multiple people in wrestling have said, dating back to Bash in Berlin, that they believed he’s signed, but it’s being kept quiet.

