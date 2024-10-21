Donald Trump says The Rock called him after he was shot in the ear

Appearing on the Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, President Donald Trump told The Undertaker that The Rock called him after he got shot even though he thought the most electrifying man in sports and entertainment didn’t like him!

“I never thought he liked me, and I felt badly because I think he’s a terrific guy,” Trump said discussing The Rock.

“And then Dana White said, when I was shot…shot to the ear, Rock called Dana said and I wanna have his number, I wanna have his number,” Trump continued.

The WWE Hall of Famer and 45th President of the United States said that what Rock did for him was sort of incredible.

“It was very nice actually, The rock, so you might mention that I said that,” Trump told The Undertaker.

