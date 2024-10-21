Daniel Garcia says AEW has the best young roster on the planet
Daniel Garcia on the passion of his fellow roster members and the spirit of AEW. Says AEW has the best young roster on the planet.
“I remember weeks ago I was sitting at the monitor, and it was me, Will Ospreay, Swerve, Mercedes Moné. I was just looking around and I’m like, ‘Man, everybody’s watching the monitor. Everybody’s hyping up whatever is on TV right now. These are the people that I want to be at war with.’
It’s just the trust that I have with people at AEW. I look around to the left and to the right of me, and I feel like I’m surrounded by people that I want to go to battle with.
When I see Konosuke Takeshita getting a shot for the International title, that gets me excited. Private Party wrestling for the Tag Titles, that gets me excited. Whenever Top Flight has a big match on Dynamite, that gets me hyped. I love being involved [with the young talent]. I love talking about ideas. I love talking about wrestling theory. I love getting and receiving advice. The young guys in AEW, I think we’re powerful. I think that we have the best young roster on the planet.”
