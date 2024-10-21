Chris Jericho and The Undertaker notes

– Pro-wrestling themed horror movie ‘Dark Match’ featuring Chris Jericho will release on Shudder on January 31, 2025, reports PWInsider.

Jericho is also listed as an Executive Producer for the project.

The synopsis reads:

“A small-time wrestling company accepts a well-paying gig in a backwoods town only to learn, too late, that the community is run by a mysterious cult leader with devious plans for their match.”

– PWInsider reports there was talk at the WWE Performance Center today that The Undertaker will be in Orlando at the PC next week, possibly for the 10/30 episode of NXT.

