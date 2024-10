WWE in talks to return to Australia in 2025

WWE is “in negotiations” for a return to Perth, Australia in 2025 – believed to be the second half of the year!

The 2024 Elimination Chamber event took place in Perth this past February

Tourism Minister Rita Saffioti said:

“We’re constantly pursuing these types of unique and exclusive events that attract visitors to our beautiful State, particularly ones that we know are incredibly popular like UFC and WWE.”

(The Sunday Times / West Australian)

