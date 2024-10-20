Teddy Long on AJ Lee: “I think it’s time for her to come back”

Teddy Long is a big fan of AJ Lee and would love to see her make a return to WWE.

Lee retired from in-ring competition back in 2015 due to a neck injury.

While speaking on a recent edition of the “WrestleBinge” podcast, the former WWE SmackDown General Manager commented on his experiences with Lee and her potential value to WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On his experiences with Lee: “I’ve met her when I was there before she ever married CM Punk, so I had the opportunity to work with her. What a nice person. Real nice lady. And great attitude and everything. Yeah, I think it’s time for her to come back.”

On Lee’s potential value to WWE: “She didn’t leave on bad terms, and they didn’t bury her before she left. I think right now she’d be a big asset to them.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

