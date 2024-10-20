Sting signs a multi-year contract with AEW, Keith Lee says he is not done

Sting says he signed a MULTI-YEAR LEGENDS DEAL with AEW! Let's go!!!

– Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.

The Icon described it as a “licensing deal” with occasional TV appearances.

(Kayfabe Friends)

– Keith Lee has issued a statement to his fans amid his ongoing AEW absence…

I certainly don't see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you.

And I must take the time to tell you…. we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is…. the time will come. Let's move forward.

Oh. And don't forget to go vote.

— Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 20, 2024