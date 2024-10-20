Sting signs a multi-year contract with AEW, Keith Lee says he is not done

Oct 20, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

– Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.

The Icon described it as a “licensing deal” with occasional TV appearances.

(Kayfabe Friends)

– Keith Lee has issued a statement to his fans amid his ongoing AEW absence…

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Steph De Lander

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal