Sting signs a multi-year contract with AEW, Keith Lee says he is not done
Sting says he signed a MULTI-YEAR LEGENDS DEAL with AEW! Let's go!!!
(Kayfabe Friends) pic.twitter.com/781pw6FSS4
— Jack Cassidy (@RealJackCassidy) October 20, 2024
– Sting has signed a multi-year deal with AEW in a non-wrestling capacity.
The Icon described it as a “licensing deal” with occasional TV appearances.
(Kayfabe Friends)
– Keith Lee has issued a statement to his fans amid his ongoing AEW absence…
I certainly don't see them all, but I have seen many. I must take the time to say thank you.
And I must take the time to tell you…. we are not done. Hang in there, just like I am. Whatever it is…. the time will come. Let's move forward.
Oh. And don't forget to go vote.
— Excellent Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 20, 2024