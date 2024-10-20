Six former writers accuse Vince McMahon of hostile and sexist work environment

More problems are mounting on Vince McMahon as Rolling Stone published a story last night following six former WWE creative writers coming out to accuse him of creating a hostile and sexist work environment.

The former writers, who worked for the company at different times between 2016 and 2022, also accused other writers who were in a higher position in engaging in the same tactics in a bid to turn other members against each other, as well as sexual harassment.

Two of the writers who came forward are female and after they told HR about the problems in an online meeting, their superiors told them to stop acting like children and not to go to HR if they have future problems. One of the writers was fired afterward.

Another former writer, Michael Leonardi, told Rolling Stone that he was fired in 2016 after there was a change in script during the Martin Luther King Jr Day Raw episode where a former WWE Superstar – Neville – did not want to say a line which is associated with MLK and instead it was changed so R-Truth could deliver it.

Vince McMahon allegedly did not like the change and tore Leonardi a new one, firing him for not being proper for the role.

Legal representatives for Vince McMahon denied all the accusations and in a statement said, “Scores of writers could share tales of what an enjoyable, creative and freewheeling environment the WWE writers rooms were. This handful of (obviously disgruntled) individuals aren’t representative in any way of the consensus — or of the truth.”

Trying to tie this story to the Janel Grant lawsuit, none of the six former creative writers admitted that they have direct knowledge or information related to Grant and McMahon.

